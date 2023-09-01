更新
1.修复攻打幸存者营地后概率卡死的bug。
2.修复营地出现的机动护盾bug。
3.修复编队界面无法额外加人bug.
4.修复自动学习界面BUG.
bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。
