Rebirth evolution update for 1 September 2023

9.1更新

Build 12085242

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新
1.修复攻打幸存者营地后概率卡死的bug。
2.修复营地出现的机动护盾bug。
3.修复编队界面无法额外加人bug.
4.修复自动学习界面BUG.

bug反馈与攻略交流请加Q群：836093506。

