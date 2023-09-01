Version 2.0.2 update

--Game shortcut key: Select the hero "space", release skills "1, 2, 3", and quickly deploy troops "w"
--Fix the occasional issue of losing targets and causing abnormal positions in the Fate Treasure Long game.
--Fix the exception of video playback failure in some Win7 environments.
--Added Steam store achievement function.
--Fixed a bug in Thunder Splitting Crocodile Eggs.
--Fixed issue with unlocking synthetic monsters.
--Modified the unlocking issue for the thank you support achievement.
--Added a mysterious function to the artifact 'crowbar'.
--Fixed layer issues with airships and scenes in the arena
--Fix some known bugs
--Fix some text errors
Changed files in this update