东方王朝之丝绸之路 update for 1 September 2023

Version 2.0.2 update

Build 12085195

Patchnotes via Steam Community
--Game shortcut key: Select the hero "space", release skills "1, 2, 3", and quickly deploy troops "w"

--Fix the occasional issue of losing targets and causing abnormal positions in the Fate Treasure Long game.
--Fix the exception of video playback failure in some Win7 environments.
--Added Steam store achievement function.
--Fixed a bug in Thunder Splitting Crocodile Eggs.
--Fixed issue with unlocking synthetic monsters.
--Modified the unlocking issue for the thank you support achievement.
--Added a mysterious function to the artifact 'crowbar'.
--Fixed layer issues with airships and scenes in the arena
--Fix some known bugs
--Fix some text errors

