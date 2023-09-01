V0.10.7 Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 12085062 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 08:09:22 UTC by Wendy

BUG Fixes

Fixed an issue with the particle effects of Auto Balista where they would loop infinitely even during pauses.

Fixed a problem where core would sometimes not take damage under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the visual effects of falling into pits in combat scenes didn't match the actual target.

Fixed a problem that allowed upgrading AB branches even when materials were insufficient.

Fixed an issue where rapidly pressing shortcut keys would result in multiple skill activations.

Fixed missing sound effects for certain traps.

Fixed an issue where projectile traps wouldn't generate Overheat under advanced trap bonuses.

Corrected the erroneous textual description of the Corrosion Nail's effect text in certain languages.

Fixed a problem where some enemies getting stuck in pits would cause the game to freeze.

Also, fixed an issue where allies would immediately counterattack when attacked, and consequently, some balancing adjustments have been made:

Guard's Mark (including Summon):

Increased attack power from 15|17|19|21|23|25|27 to 25|30|35|40|45|50|60.

Reduced attack interval from 1500 to 1300|1250|1200|1150|1100|1050|1000.

Arcane Puppet's Mark:

Increased attack power from 35|40|45|50|70 to 60|70|80|100|120.

Increased attack interval from 800 to 1000.