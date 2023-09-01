 Skip to content

Skator Gator 3D update for 1 September 2023

Skator Gator 3D | Hotfix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 12085017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Thank you for all the support following Skator Gator 3D's release! Here are the notes for this batch of fixes!

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where attempting to go to the Skin Shop after completing the final level would open the Level Select and Skin Shop simultaneously.
  • Fixed issue where an object that should have been bouncy wasn't in the final level.
  • Fixed issue where certain railings couldn't be stood on.

We're aware of a handful of other issues (trash not being tallied properly on level 3 for example) that we'll be addressing in the next hotfix coming soon!!!

Thank you for playing! Feel free to post any bugs, issues, or suggestions you have in the game's Discussions tab!
Weathered Sweater

