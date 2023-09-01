 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 1 September 2023

Add Start Screen

1 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The picture resources of the game are more abundant, and the loading time is slightly longer
In order to reduce the waiting anxiety when loading, the Start Screen animation has been added

