GAME BALANCE

Raised Earth Pillars are no longer destroyable by ice

Right hand costs Essence to use on Grandmaster and BOOST difficulties

OTHER

Earth particles in hand no longer look like absolute garbage

Earth particles in hand now have shadows

Improved fire idle particles in hand

Fully charged fire particles in hand are easier to differentiate from charging particles

Lights cast by fire particles in hand are larger, so the area around you is now lit