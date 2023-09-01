Build 614 Changelog - UI3.0 RC2

Changes
-
Added a setting under Wrist > Media Player to stop the media player from automatically opening / closing when it detects media states.
-
Added a setting under General > User Interface to disable Tooltips
-
Added a setting under General > Mouse to change the scale of the UI cursor
-
Input Blocking now only blocks inputs when hovering on an overlay, rather than while in Layout Mode. This means you can now quickly go back and forth between interacting with your game and the overlay without disabling layout mode.
-
Page Up / Page Down are now not inverted when using the Minimal Keyboard Layout
-
The UI cursor now turns red and quickly hides itself when hovering over an overlay that has the "Block Input" modifier.
Bug Fixes
-
The Test Notification buttons are now back where they belong after a long break.
-
Fixed an issue where error reporting was not working through analytics.
Changed depots in beta branch