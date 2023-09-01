Build 614 Changelog - UI3.0 RC2

Added a setting under Wrist > Media Player to stop the media player from automatically opening / closing when it detects media states.

Added a setting under General > User Interface to disable Tooltips

Added a setting under General > Mouse to change the scale of the UI cursor

Input Blocking now only blocks inputs when hovering on an overlay, rather than while in Layout Mode. This means you can now quickly go back and forth between interacting with your game and the overlay without disabling layout mode.

Page Up / Page Down are now not inverted when using the Minimal Keyboard Layout