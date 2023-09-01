Patch Merging Part 4.2 improvement, and fixes.

Dev-Com
This a small update to fix an issue found by our community, and the addition of small changes/content.
Penkura Main Branch Adjustment
⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞
◈ If Neurocore was empty (without Sara) it was unable to leave the conversation.
◈ Tunnel Type I in the Communication Station, didn't properly change dirt/rusted state to ON.
⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞
◈ Additional Details on each item, now include if they can be disassembled or bio-recycled.
◈ The player is now unable to raise Bio-Ring if he does not have it.
◈ If crouched, sprint input will now force uncrouch the player.
◈ When using the Depot (Small and Large) will now force uncrouch the player.
◈ Seeds can now be Bio-Recycled to create Biowaste.
◈ Small collision adjustments at Gemini Temple.
