Patch Merging Part 4.2 improvement, and fixes.

1 September 2023

Dev-Com

Hello, world!

This a small update to fix an issue found by our community, and the addition of small changes/content.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ If Neurocore was empty (without Sara) it was unable to leave the conversation.

◈ Tunnel Type I in the Communication Station, didn't properly change dirt/rusted state to ON.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Additional Details on each item, now include if they can be disassembled or bio-recycled.

◈ The player is now unable to raise Bio-Ring if he does not have it.

◈ If crouched, sprint input will now force uncrouch the player.

◈ When using the Depot (Small and Large) will now force uncrouch the player.

◈ Seeds can now be Bio-Recycled to create Biowaste.

◈ Small collision adjustments at Gemini Temple.