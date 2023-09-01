Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical - Patch #1.1

Hey folks!

We hope you have been enjoying your ‘time to shine’ with our idols in Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical.

Thank you again for all of your feedback and bug reports. They have enabled us to investigate and address a number of issues which have been fixed in today’s patch.

The most commonly reported issue was the uneven volume levels, and that has now been corrected. Our gods are now in perfect harmony with one another - no more extra quiet Muses or super sonic Goddesses to be seen!

In today's patch we have:

Fixed voiceover equalisation, which brings the volume of each character’s VO into alignment.

Fixed a number of issues that were causing crashes.

Fixed various issues where binding actions to specific keys didn't work as intended.

Fixed some localisation issues.

Removed brackets from some speaker labels to make them more readable. (A fond farewell to ‘Ibothi’ and ‘Ialli’)

If you encounter any further issues please report them via our bug report form for our team to investigate.

May the Chorus judge you kindly!

Summerfall Studios