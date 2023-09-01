9/1 Lingjing QiTalk Version Update Announcement

Dear agent

The Lingjing system is expected to undergo a version update on 9/1 11:30 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), which is expected to take 180 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online agents will be forced to offline. Please offline in advance to avoid losses! We will notify you separately after the server is opened. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by the simulated training of agents!

This update will provide compensation: Spirit Coin x10000, Lucky Treasure Box x1

Welfare Function

● Welfare function: weekly exemption role

Free character experience this week

Agent camp: Wu Qizhi, Aofeng, Jiahui, Qin Qiang, Ling Zhengying, Ge Yongming

Simulated Grievance Camp: Bai Qiulian, Xiao Pi, Yu Ji, Spoon Demon

● Limited time welfare activity launched: "Recalling the fleeting years"

I recall the midsummer and the youth under the scorching sun

Activity time: September 1, 2023- September 29, 2023

Activity rule: Completing tasks during the activity period will result in corresponding rewards

The new limited time "Opening Ceremony" themed treasure trove has opened

Activity time: September 1, 2023- September 29, 2023

After consuming 3900 spirit stones to unlock, you can start missions. After reaching a total activity of 900, you will receive the Little Ice Academy Star series fashion, 2900 spirit stones, and other game props!

New Activity

Star Diamond Mall - Sky Orbit Theme Limited Time Launch

The sun sets and falls into the starry field of Zhaozhao. It's suddenly late in the world, and the mountains and rivers are already in autumn

Activity time: September 1, 2023- September 28, 2023

The first launch of the constellation series, Aries, will be launched. During the event, you can redeem it through the Star Diamond Treasure Box or Star Diamond Mall! The clothing comes with exquisite special effects, wearing a complete set can activate new skill special effects!

A limited time lucky treasure box for the "Mid January Festival"!

Thousands of trees grow cool and frost with clear air, and in the middle of January, the nine streets are bright

Activity time: September 1, 2023- September 8, 2023

During the event time, you can purchase a limited lucky gift package on the 'Good Luck on the Month' event interface! Extract and redeem new rotating fashion!

The high popularity mall clothing "Encounter Old Friends" series is once again coming! Wei Qingyu - Encounter Old Knowledge - Jinghu Series has now been launched on the mall!

[New fitting room added]

Monthly active activity added: Ling Zhengying - Memories of Liunian series

New addition to the school opening ceremony: Little Ice - Academy Star series

New additions to Star Diamond Mall: Li Xiaotu Star Track · Aries series, Shangxiang Warm Weaving Honey Italy series, Jiahui Warm Weaving Love series

New addition to the mall: Wei Qingyu - Encounter Old Knowledge - Jinghu Series

[Additional functions added]

Auxiliary Star - Heavenly Officer joins the Ranking Treasure Box and draws the Ranking Treasure Box to obtain

Balance adjustment

Added the basic damage of simulating resentment spirit and white impermanence

Problem Repair