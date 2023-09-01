Karma, Stat System Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12084439 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 03:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Karma System

Karma increases when you kill an NPC.

If Karma gets high, some colleagues will refuse to help you.

Therefore, in the future, if you want to have certain colleagues at parties, you need to be more strategic than before, such as killing only NPCs that drop essential equipment.

There is no way to lower the karma at this time.

(The bosses in each area are not treated as NPC.)

(Karma is initialized at the start of the 'new game+'.)

(DLC colleagues are not affected by Karma.)

The Karma system can be expanded with subsequent updates.

Gameplay Stat

The play statistics are now aggregated and you can see them.

Statistics can be seen by examining the tombstone.

The records that are aggregated are as follows.

New Game

Death

Karma

Number of Dice mini-game plays

Number of Wins in the Dice mini-game

(Pre-update history is not aggregated.)

A subsequent update may add new statistics.

Other News

In the next update, we will add a shelter like a village.

Here you can find existing and new NPCs, and many more extended systems.

It also includes extending arms upgrade restrictions, new minigames, and changes in NPC metabolism according to Karma.

We are preparing a new DLC with new costumes and support items.

The store page for the new title 'Magic Sword Girl Twins' will be open within a week or two.

Thank you.