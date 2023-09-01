 Skip to content

mtion studio update for 1 September 2023

Patch #7 Starting Template Revamp

Share · View all patches · Build 12084429 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We’ve got another patch for you today, adding in a default empty starting template for you to use if you want to create a space entirely from scratch! That's now live in this build.

Included also in this patch is some more polish on the Dashboard, including a new announcement panel which will use to keep you updated on new releases, announcements, and events we'll be at.

If you run into any issues or have feedback for us, please reach out to us directly on Discord. We love hearing from you! <3

  • mtion team

Changed files in this update

