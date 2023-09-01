Patch Notes 0.5.3

Custom Game Modes

The top half shows a preview of the currently selected game mode with all features you see while playing (besides forward movement).

The bottom half contains carousel which shows one custom game mode category at a time.

Make a change to any setting and quickly see the result by pressing the Refresh Preview button.

Every target in the preview is damaged during its activation window if possible.

The old Custom Game Modes Menu is still available, and is now called Property View.

Changing default game modes and difficulties in the Default Game Mode Menu no longer changes the Custom Game Mode options. It now requires pressing the Customize Selected button.

Combined the Game Mode Name and Base Game Mode combo boxes into Game Mode Template.

Added new Spawning option: Apply Velocity On Spawn

Added new General option: Infinite Health

Replaced the Save and Start button with the Start button. It will still prompt you asking if you wish to overwrite, but only if you've made any changes to the custom game mode you've selected.

Replaced the Lifetime Target Scaling Policy option with the Target Activation Response: Apply Lifetime Target Scaling.

Replaced the Move Targets Forward option with the Moving Target Direction Mode: Forward Only.

Renamed the Move Forward Distance option to Forward Spread.

The Target Activation/Deactivation Response: Change Direction is no longer explicitly required for velocity changing to have an effect.

Target Activation Responses: * Added: **Apply Consecutive Target Scale**, **Apply Lifetime Target Scaling** Removed: Change Scale

Target Deactivation Responses: * Added: **Apply Deactivated Target Scale Multiplier**, **Reset Scale To Activated Scale** , **Reset Position To Activated Position** Renamed: * **Reset Position** is now **Reset Position To Spawned Position**. Reset Scale is now Reset Scale To Spawned Scale .



Moving Target Direction Mode: * Horizontal Only now forces targets to only move horizontally after bounces. Vertical Only now forces targets to only move vertically after bounces.

Alternate Horizontal Vertical now forces targets to only move horizontally or vertically after bounces. Now alternates the starting direction between target spawns. Each subsequent activation of a target will also alternate, starting from the direction they spawned with.

A warning now appears if None is selected and any of the following options: * Apply Velocity On Spawn Target Activation Response: Change Velocity or Change Direction Target Deactivation Response: Change Velocity or Change Direction



Target Distribution Policy: * A warning now appears if Headshot Height Only is selected and AI is enabled. When Grid is selected, the following options are now set to read-only and their values changed: * The Horizontal Spread and Vertical Spread are set to their max values. The Bounds Scaling Policy is set to Static. Since these settings have no effect on Grid, it makes sense to relay that information to the player. However, Grid will likely support Bounds Scaling Policy in the future.

When Grid is NOT selected, the following options are hidden: * Target Activation Selection Policy

Updated many tooltips.