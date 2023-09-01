 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aikagura update for 1 September 2023

2023.08.31 Ver. 1.06D

Share · View all patches · Build 12084348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that the achievement "Swordsman of Totsuka" could not be obtained.
Fixed a bug that the Achievement "Shugenji Renin" could not be obtained.
Fixed a bug that the game over animation of the Slum would not move on to the next animation until a very long time had passed.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2482031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link