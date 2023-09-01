Fixed a bug that the achievement "Swordsman of Totsuka" could not be obtained.
Fixed a bug that the Achievement "Shugenji Renin" could not be obtained.
Fixed a bug that the game over animation of the Slum would not move on to the next animation until a very long time had passed.
Aikagura update for 1 September 2023
2023.08.31 Ver. 1.06D
Fixed a bug that the achievement "Swordsman of Totsuka" could not be obtained.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update