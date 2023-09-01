 Skip to content

Chess Survivors update for 1 September 2023

Day 1 Hot Fix

1.0 Hotfix 1

A quick little hotfix to address a few bugs and some balance changes

Bugs

  • Addressed a bug where the default controls would sometimes not map
  • Now the Game Over screen the “New Run” and “Main Menu” buttons are now disabled until all the XP is earned
  • Fixed a bug where the map hazards would always be lasers

Marble

  • The 1.0 patch removed the limit for how many marbles you could have a once. I like the change, but it made the marble too good too soon. My goal was to make marble a weaker option to take without supporting relics, and allow it to become a more powerful option with upgrades.
  • Lowered the marble damage from [30, 45, 70, 100] → [20, 40, 70, 100]
  • Increased the marble cool down from [4, 3, 2,1] → [5, 3, 2, 1]

Snow Day

  • Simply pulling back some of the area of effect scale modifiers. There are plenty of relics that make will increase the AOE and this represent a much more balanced approach.
  • Lowered the scale from [1, 1.5, 2, 2.5] → [1, 1.3, 1.7, 2.20]

Amulet of Slap Jack

  • Pure -1 cool down on a common relic is just too good and almost becomes an auto pickup for any build. So to counter this I’m going to add a downside.
  • Added -25% to area of effect multiplier

