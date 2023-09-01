September 2023 Stable Update

We hope everyone has been having a fun time with 1.4.4 tModLoader! We are happy to see that a large majority of popular mods have already been updated to work with the latest tModLoader. In fact, over 85% of all mods by subscriber count have made it to 1.4.4 tModLoader already.

Over the last month the tModLoader team and our amazing contributor community have been hard at work fixing bugs and other issues. This months update focuses on bug fixes. We also managed to greatly improve the in-game workshop performance, please check it out.

Modders: Next month tModLoader will add many new exciting features, such as Builders Toggles, Emote Bubbles, World Headers, Rubblemaker support, and a reworked NPC buff immunity system, so modders should take the opportunity this month to experiment with these features on the preview beta branch, preview-v2023.08, prior to their release. You'll need to switch to this new beta branch even if you were previously in preview-v2023.07. In addition, there are other changes that might break your mods, so be sure to test your mods and publish an update on preview before October if needed.

As always, if you encounter any issues, please reach out in our Discord.

New Changes' Highlights

• Revamps the Mod Browser UI to be significantly faster & streamlined

Bug Fixes

Gameplay Fixes

Destructor_Ben - Fix some walls dropping the incorrect item

ThomasThePencil - Fix a few armor stat bonuses

Destructor_Ben - Fix Search in the duplication menu

JavidPack - Fix Terrarian not getting Legendary prefix

JavidPack - Fix Grand Design not dropping wire directly into player inventory

JavidPack - ModHair is not showing for other other players in multiplayer

JavidPack - Fix some shop items not having material tooltip line

QOL and Other Fixes

Chicken-Bones - Fix game to launch on MUSL/Alpine Linux

Destructor_Ben - Config Elements state if they required a reload

Destructor_Ben - Fix Mod Icon inconsistencies

Solxan - Auto Enable Dependency Mods on Reload

Solxan - More fixes for mod organization

Solxan - Fix more issues with workshop icons

Solxan - Fix a GOG workshop issue

JavidPack - Clarify UI messages for outdated mods

JavidPack - Fix issue preventing tModLoader from running in Snap sandbox

API Fixes

JavidPack - Fix tModPorter meleeCrit typo

JavidPack - Fix ExampleHerb to work with Acorn Axe

BasicallyIAmFox - Fix MonoModHooks.DumpILHooks always throwing

Destructor_Ben - Prevent modders from accidentally publishing dev-built mods on stable

Destructor_Ben - Tile Documentation

NeonCube - More Documentation

Localization

We recently started localizing the store page and workshop tags. We are also lacking a great deal of in-game translations for several languages still. If you are interested in translating these, please get in contact with us on Discord to ask how to contribute translations or visit the tModLoader wiki for instructions.