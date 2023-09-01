- Fixes for multiple status effects sometimes ending prematurely.
- Fix for cooking meals for Offense not being calculated properly.
- Card rank information added to hero collection.
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 1 September 2023
v0.11.103
Patchnotes via Steam Community
