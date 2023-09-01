Plague Breaker update for Late August 2023

Hey Everyone,

This is mostly a part 2 to the small bug fix patch I released 2 weeks ago. While that update focused on fixing more immediate bugs, this update I focused on fixing up the adventurer and adding some quality of life changes.

Potion Usage

I've had a lot of feedback asking that potions can be used in inventory, rather than taking up an inventory slot. This update adds this feature, as technically it was possible before via a bug! Now potions can be used in your inventory, and they all stack!

Giant Bloat change

The Giant Bloat was the only boss that was not considered "defeated" until all the summons had been dealt with. I've changed this so that the summons will die when the boss is killed, which should make this boss a lot easier for mages who sold their daggers!

Adventurer Fixes

The adventurer got most of the love this update, as I found a few bugs that together combined into making it impossible to complete the adventurer! These are all the adventurer changes:

Fixed bug where spell upgrades were not unlockable in the Adventurer tree

Fixed bug where Rogue's Mark for Death was not unlockable

Fixed bug where Adventurer would not unlock achievements after completing all spells

Fixed bug where Adventurer achievements would check for completion only once

Poison Mushroom + Armor Spike changes

Finally, the poison mushroom and armor spikes have been fixed. Previously these would trigger twice, once when you took damage and once when you hit the enemy. Now they have been fixed to trigger only once. They also no longer hurt the gameshow skeleton and will no longer destroy boxes and jars.

The next update will be focusing on cleaning up all of the remaining bugs and should be out in late September!