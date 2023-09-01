New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.564_MMAP_No.21

This fixes a crash issue that was occurring on linux due to "too many mmaps" due to a bug in unity that also gets hit in some other popular games, but which we're now able to bypass hitting thanks to the extensive debugging aid of Zoey. As a side effect of investigating this, performance should be better related to large amounts of text being shown on every OS, and on every OS there is a notable reduction in RAM usage in all games.

Dismiss has fixed up the FRD waffling that could happen, and also consolidated some of the other FRD settings. And then there are a few mod updates, and some new features for modders.

Enjoy!

