 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmic Carnage Playtest update for 1 September 2023

Cosmic Carnage Playtest Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12084045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and bug fixes made this week:

  • make elite enemies come from level 5 instead of 10
  • add discord button to game
  • upgrade icons in pause menu / end game go offscreen (make them smaller?) > add to vertical / horizontal layout groups
  • if the enemy will die in the next hit > no points should be awarded for status effects
  • enemies hit with decimate stop moving when they respawned
  • add carnage level to game over panel
  • unlock difficulty 5 kept getting unlocked when playing on difficulty 5
  • added carnage level to pause menu
  • follow black hole tries to suck up the boss
  • increase duration of shield
  • reduce cool down for pulse
  • make pulse do 3 pulses in quick succession
  • collected the capsule during end game cutscene, reward menu popped up
  • trail doesn't show when exps are clumping together
  • lots of trails started showing everywhere > deactivate trails after collecting EXP
  • unlock difficulty BG is white
  • increase bigger bullet chance (from 20% to 50%)
  • bigger bullets are too big for breach and scatter
  • multiple weapon icons showing in the wrong place > reorder them when activating a weapon icon
  • fix enter/exit animation for build selection and game over panel screens

Please join the discord to discuss any changes or report bugs: https://discord.gg/nzzyD2hX6V

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2552251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link