Cosmic Carnage Playtest Update 2

Changes and bug fixes made this week:
- make elite enemies come from level 5 instead of 10
- add discord button to game
- upgrade icons in pause menu / end game go offscreen (make them smaller?) > add to vertical / horizontal layout groups
- if the enemy will die in the next hit > no points should be awarded for status effects
- enemies hit with decimate stop moving when they respawned
- add carnage level to game over panel
- unlock difficulty 5 kept getting unlocked when playing on difficulty 5
- added carnage level to pause menu
- follow black hole tries to suck up the boss
- increase duration of shield
- reduce cool down for pulse
- make pulse do 3 pulses in quick succession
- collected the capsule during end game cutscene, reward menu popped up
- trail doesn't show when exps are clumping together
- lots of trails started showing everywhere > deactivate trails after collecting EXP
- unlock difficulty BG is white
- increase bigger bullet chance (from 20% to 50%)
- bigger bullets are too big for breach and scatter
- multiple weapon icons showing in the wrong place > reorder them when activating a weapon icon
- fix enter/exit animation for build selection and game over panel screens
Please join the discord to discuss any changes or report bugs: https://discord.gg/nzzyD2hX6V
Changed files in this update