- Fixed: stuck logging in when friends service is not responding
- Fixed: Steam overlay not working on next launch if full screen mode is off (Mac)
- Fixed: prevent using items until match starts
- Changed: helicopters can no longer use items
- Reduced audio distance when using consumables
Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 1 September 2023
Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
