Red Crucible: Phoenix Rising Playtest update for 1 September 2023

Update Notes

  • Fixed: stuck logging in when friends service is not responding
  • Fixed: Steam overlay not working on next launch if full screen mode is off (Mac)
  • Fixed: prevent using items until match starts
  • Changed: helicopters can no longer use items
  • Reduced audio distance when using consumables

