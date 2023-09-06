New Patch, New Art, New Sale!

Hello Homebodies,
It's patch time! We've continued to work away behind the scenes making improvements and squashing bugs.
PATCH NOTES:
- Added a short new cutscene segment to the intro title sequence.
- The Memory Log now highlights images that are new information that hasn't been viewed yet, making it clearer when there is a new hint or important information.
- Killer AI has been tweaked to be slightly more aggressive, especially later on in the night.
- Tweaks and changes to various puzzle elements to improve clarity.
- Bug fixes and improvements to hints: Pete should now be less pushy with hints that give away puzzle details, and sequencing changes should make the timing of his hints more useful than ever.
- Small improvements to movement with analog (non-Tank) controls.
- Various dialogue bug fixes and minor writing consistency fixes.
- Some minor visual changes and bug fixes.
Anyone notice a little art update too? 👀 We had to get our full horror movie poster vibes going and updated the key art with a brand-new original illustration.
For anyone thinking about grabbing the game or suggesting it to a friend, heads up that Homebody is 50% off this week through September 11!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1959350/Homebody/
Keep the feedback, comments, and reviews coming and don't forget to look behind you... 🔪
- Jory and The Game Grumps Team
Changed files in this update