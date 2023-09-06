New Patch, New Art, New Sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 12083895 · Last edited 6 September 2023 – 00:26:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Homebodies,

It's patch time! We've continued to work away behind the scenes making improvements and squashing bugs.

PATCH NOTES:

Added a short new cutscene segment to the intro title sequence.

The Memory Log now highlights images that are new information that hasn't been viewed yet, making it clearer when there is a new hint or important information.

Killer AI has been tweaked to be slightly more aggressive, especially later on in the night.

Tweaks and changes to various puzzle elements to improve clarity.

Bug fixes and improvements to hints: Pete should now be less pushy with hints that give away puzzle details, and sequencing changes should make the timing of his hints more useful than ever.

Small improvements to movement with analog (non-Tank) controls.

Various dialogue bug fixes and minor writing consistency fixes.

Some minor visual changes and bug fixes.

Anyone notice a little art update too? 👀 We had to get our full horror movie poster vibes going and updated the key art with a brand-new original illustration.

For anyone thinking about grabbing the game or suggesting it to a friend, heads up that Homebody is 50% off this week through September 11!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1959350/Homebody/

Keep the feedback, comments, and reviews coming and don't forget to look behind you... 🔪