Public Beta Patch Notes: August 31, 2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes for the Beta Branch:

Added the Adrenaline status effect:

Adrenaline grants 50% damage reduction and 100% stamina reduction. Lasts 10 seconds. Whenever a Pardner escapes a Worm mouth, they gain Adrenaline.

Design insight: This should fix two problems, One being Pardners with very low health (and thus low stamina) not being able to reach a safe spot before the Worm heals, and the damage reduction nerfs some Worm ability combos like placing a Bilebomb right when a Pardner escapes their mouth. The Bilebomb combo does take some guess work and prediction, and it’s an intended strategy, but Adrenaline should make it feel less punishing and cheap for the Pardners.

New Pickup Information Display: Instead of the panel that pops up above the object you’re looking at, the information will instead display on the right side of the screen. This will also indicate if an item is an Equipment or Objective item (aka, the Train Key).

Misc Changes:

Added custom death event messages to the Worm abilities.

Removed all status effects and their particles when a Pardner dies.

Made the Church hill smaller.

Previously, Pardners that climbed too high would lose all of their grip immediately. As an unintended side effect, this also was happening when climbing the top of the church. This “grip loss” has been completely removed, and new colliders have been added to the red rock walls to handle it now.

Backpacks and Equipment items have a dithering effect when playing as Worm, so they will no longer block your vision when gobbling a Pardner with them equipped.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed multiple control prompts shown when holding a usable item and having usable equipment (Items take priority in these situations).

You can no longer take items out of your inventory while in a mini game (Worm mouth or Sand Trap).

Fixed building destruction getting de-synced (for real this time!)

Fixed the Worm being able to grab objects and Pardners through walls.

To Access the Beta Branch:

Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.

Discord.gg/Wormtown