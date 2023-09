New features;

To begin trade, now you need to have

1.there must be an active offer from a seller

2.there must be a clear path between the seller and the buyer capitals

3.buyer must have enough transporters to perform the trade

4.buyer must have a negotiator (either a merchant or a trade consulate near the seller's capital)

5.the seller must not be boycotting the buyer.

Engineer can build mine or quarries as well.

A new original Soundtrack; Open Seas