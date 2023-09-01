v0.34.0 - New Lobby

Changes:
- New lobby!
- New cosmetics pack! (Not available on Pico yet, but hopefully soon)
- Fixed a bug that could cause the trigger to not work at all after using the character customisation.
- Disabled turning player while pointing at the character preview to allow turning it with the thumbstick.
- Made smooth turning three times faster. This effects existing values, so you may want to adjust your turn speed if you use it.
- Tweaked controller calibration a bit to better prevent unintentional calibration.
- Made the grapple not let go whenever pointing at a menu. Only if you let go of the trigger.
Changed files in this update