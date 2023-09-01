 Skip to content

GRAB update for 1 September 2023

v0.34.0 - New Lobby

Build 12083657 · Last edited by Wendy

Changes:

  • New lobby!
  • New cosmetics pack! (Not available on Pico yet, but hopefully soon)
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the trigger to not work at all after using the character customisation.
  • Disabled turning player while pointing at the character preview to allow turning it with the thumbstick.
  • Made smooth turning three times faster. This effects existing values, so you may want to adjust your turn speed if you use it.
  • Tweaked controller calibration a bit to better prevent unintentional calibration.
  • Made the grapple not let go whenever pointing at a menu. Only if you let go of the trigger.

