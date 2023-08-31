 Skip to content

Cursed Angel: Time Paradox update for 31 August 2023

Update Notes for Sep 1

Share · View all patches · Build 12083627 · Last edited by Wendy

-Very high graphic setting is full resolution now.
-High graphic setting is full resolution now.
-Default resolution is full screen resolution now.
-Fix input bug sometime happens in the game.
-Remove clone character scene in the game because of violence.

