-Very high graphic setting is full resolution now.
-High graphic setting is full resolution now.
-Default resolution is full screen resolution now.
-Fix input bug sometime happens in the game.
-Remove clone character scene in the game because of violence.
Cursed Angel: Time Paradox update for 31 August 2023
Update Notes for Sep 1
