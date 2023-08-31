Messing with Mavis

There's some more Mavis content, for those that way inclined.

There's a bit more general Angelique stuff.

You can now use your Mementoes of Angelique.

Being very drunk now gives you No ft state.

Reworked the Bamboo fan a little.

New pharmaceutical: SVV.

New goods: Empty fuel cans. You'll need them sooner or later.

New artwork.

Added an extra visual signal for when an item is equipped.

Fixed the Tall red pumps not being wearable.

Fixed This lockup occasionally having no options.

Fixed some typos and smaller bugs; thanks for the reports!