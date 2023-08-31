 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRM Posing Desktop update for 31 August 2023

[Version 4.0.8] vrm 1.0 support

Share · View all patches · Build 12083495 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Version 4.0.8] vrm 1.0 support

I updated VRoid SDK to v0.3.0 and UniVRM to 0.113.0.

And so, now VRM Posing Desktop can import vrm1.0.

If you don't need 1.0 update, you can use prev version(4.0.7) from this URL.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1R0oaTG6TJ4iezVCzouPD1ZgyJivYcBmq?usp=sharing

Changes due to the UniVRM10 impact

Due to MToon10 specifications, shadow color and appearance may differ from MToon when importing Series 0 models.

Related UniVRM issues.

Other changes compared to version 4.0.7 include

  • Deleted the ability to limit the wind function's area of influence to hair only.

  • When using the Save Camera Transform or Save Scene functions in previous versions, characters and Props will be flipped 180 degrees. I apologize for the inconvenience, but please re-save the scene or camera with the new version.

Update Schedule

I want to support VRM Animation format as pose, for which a draft has recently been released.

The update schedule is maintained at the following URL

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/11337098773e464d95d6d0fd06bea85e?v=0730ec2c3c4e432fb9647e8495470641&pvs=4

I hope VRM Posing Desktop will be useful for your creative activities.

Changed files in this update

VRM Posing Desktop Content Depot 1895631
  • Loading history…
VRM Posing Desktop Windows Depot 1895633
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link