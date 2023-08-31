Share · View all patches · Build 12083495 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 00:09:16 UTC by Wendy

[Version 4.0.8] vrm 1.0 support

I updated VRoid SDK to v0.3.0 and UniVRM to 0.113.0.

And so, now VRM Posing Desktop can import vrm1.0.

If you don't need 1.0 update, you can use prev version(4.0.7) from this URL.

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1R0oaTG6TJ4iezVCzouPD1ZgyJivYcBmq?usp=sharing

Changes due to the UniVRM10 impact

Due to MToon10 specifications, shadow color and appearance may differ from MToon when importing Series 0 models.

Related UniVRM issues.

ShadeColor is not multiplying in MToon10

https://github.com/vrm-c/UniVRM/issues/2037

In VRM 1.0, I would like the influence from light sources to be the same level as the old Shader (VRM/MToon).

https://github.com/vrm-c/UniVRM/issues/2147

Other changes compared to version 4.0.7 include

Deleted the ability to limit the wind function's area of influence to hair only.

When using the Save Camera Transform or Save Scene functions in previous versions, characters and Props will be flipped 180 degrees. I apologize for the inconvenience, but please re-save the scene or camera with the new version.

I want to support VRM Animation format as pose, for which a draft has recently been released.

The update schedule is maintained at the following URL

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/11337098773e464d95d6d0fd06bea85e?v=0730ec2c3c4e432fb9647e8495470641&pvs=4

I hope VRM Posing Desktop will be useful for your creative activities.