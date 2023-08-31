Fixes For August 31st, 2023

Bugfixes and changes ahoy!
- Fixed achievements not popping when switching to the full version of the game. If you have unearned achievements, visit the Overworld and they should pop.
- Fixed some NPC dialogue discrepancies.
- Fixed some collectible text (Ovamagi, Books, etc.).
- Updated the font for the Guise menu.
- Changed the "shiny" color for Ovamagi collectibles (was yellow, now blue).
- Added hints for Book collectibles.
- Added a prompt before stealing in places where there was no prompt.
- Added the Pettable Creatures cat back to Lyset Barrens. Welcome back, little fella!
- Tamer - The Guise has been updated to have more early game viability. While it works best near the end-game, it's not very fun to get a new Guise and not have many skills. It now has acces to a more diverse kit that should make it a good fit for any party.
- (Added) Feed Bag - The Tamer reaches into their feed bag and gives a bite to eat to their allies to heal their HP.
- (Updated) Call Shoop - The Tamer calls upon the shoop to lull their enemies to Sleep for 3 turns.
- (Updated) Call Shreeks - The Tamer calls upon the shreeks to screech a fascinating song that Charms an enemy for 3 turns.
