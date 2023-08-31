 Skip to content

Infinite Mana update for 31 August 2023

Fixes For August 31st, 2023

Build 12083446

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixes and changes ahoy!

  • Fixed achievements not popping when switching to the full version of the game. If you have unearned achievements, visit the Overworld and they should pop.
  • Fixed some NPC dialogue discrepancies.
  • Fixed some collectible text (Ovamagi, Books, etc.).
  • Updated the font for the Guise menu.
  • Changed the "shiny" color for Ovamagi collectibles (was yellow, now blue).
  • Added hints for Book collectibles.
  • Added a prompt before stealing in places where there was no prompt.
  • Added the Pettable Creatures cat back to Lyset Barrens. Welcome back, little fella!
  • Tamer - The Guise has been updated to have more early game viability. While it works best near the end-game, it's not very fun to get a new Guise and not have many skills. It now has acces to a more diverse kit that should make it a good fit for any party.
  • (Added) Feed Bag - The Tamer reaches into their feed bag and gives a bite to eat to their allies to heal their HP.
  • (Updated) Call Shoop - The Tamer calls upon the shoop to lull their enemies to Sleep for 3 turns.
  • (Updated) Call Shreeks - The Tamer calls upon the shreeks to screech a fascinating song that Charms an enemy for 3 turns.

