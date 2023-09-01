Team Fortress 2 Update Released

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Fixed a client crash related to the dispenser and the recent addition of -unrestricted_maxplayers

Fixed the floor particles for the Pastel Trance Unusual taunt effect sometimes drawing full white

Fixed SourceTV not recording in-game chat for Mann vs. Machine defenders

Added SetStepHeight and SetMaxJumpHeight inputs to the base_boss entity

Updated the Beaten and Bruised cosmetic item Fixed a floating triangle when equipping the Ultra Violence style on Sniper

Reduced the clipping for Soldier and Sniper

Updated Clubsy The Seal to be an assister in Pyrovision

Updated the models/materials for the Brimmed Bootlegger and Prohibition Opposition to fix clipping, skinning, and UV issues

Updated/Added some tournament medals

Updated Taunt: The Head Doctor Fixed skinning on lower LODs

Fixed team coloring for both teams

Adjusted animation to reduce prop clipping

Updated Taunt: The Road Rager Fixed skinning on lower LODs

Adjusted animation on wheels to better match character movement

Updated pd_selbyen Fixed door stuck exploit

Major optimization improvements (thanks yrrzy!) Added/moved some func_occluders Hinting adjustments Added skyboxes and func_areaportals to separate areas better Added func_areaportalwindows to unload spawn building interiors Turned some small brushes into func_details Adjusted some prop fades Fixed slight misalignment of the yellow center buildings roof structure Better lighting under the docks Minor detailing changes



Updated cp_steel Added additional clipping where needed

Fixed some windows clip and trip spots

Adjusted Red respawn base times to not go over 10 (could get to 11 and 12)

Capture point HUD layout now matches its map kin (Gravelpit and Sulfur)

Updated map menu images to the present day (1970)

Reduced one-way door speed to stop ejecting players into orbit

Rebuilt B Red spawn exit to a cleaner style to alleviate spawn trapping and potential camping

Fixing some props that fade too early

Moved medium healthpack to the side between D->E to avoid accidental pickups

Reduced speed of handrail deployment so it doesn't overtake the bridges in the rare case that Blu captures C and D in quick succession

Updated koth_synthetic_event Brightened and evened out lighting in play space

Fixed missing soundscape

Fixed missing detail sprites

Minor detail changes

Updated pl_venice Added new exit for initial Blu spawn

Added new balcony outside Attic room above Point B

Added new balcony inside near Point D

Moved door on balcony near Point A (Thanks Billo)

Bridges now have solid side walls

Raised bridge is now less steep

Small building next to raised bridge is now taller

Added cover at Point C

Slightly adjusted balcony above Point D

Fixed being able to place turrets above Point D

Initial Blu spawn doors now close

Replaced fences at Blu spawn with buoys

Removed some interior props near Point D

The payload now sinks

Moved some health and ammo around

Updated navmesh

Lots of minor bug fixes

Lots of minor other changes

Updated vsh_distillery, vsh_nucleus, vsh_skirmish, and vsh_tinyrock Failing to capture the point in 3 minutes after it opens results in Stalemate

Powerjack, Ali Baba's Wee Booties and Bootlegger on-kill effects now work on-hit

Hale's abilities now get affected by Vaccinator resistances

Fixed Ubercharge rate bonus applying only with the Ubersaw

Fixed self-damage counting towards Airstrike bonus rockets and Frontier Justice revenge crits

Fixed Natasha and Huo-Long Heater having incorrect damage penalty

Community servers now can expand the Script even further by creating a new file at scripts/vscripts/vsh_addons/main_pre.nut. While previously added main.nut gets executed last, main_pre.nut gets executed prior to most of the Script.