Team Fortress 2 Update Released

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Fixed a client crash related to the dispenser and the recent addition of -unrestricted_maxplayers
-
Fixed the floor particles for the Pastel Trance Unusual taunt effect sometimes drawing full white
-
Fixed SourceTV not recording in-game chat for Mann vs. Machine defenders
-
Added SetStepHeight and SetMaxJumpHeight inputs to the base_boss entity
-
Updated the Beaten and Bruised cosmetic item
- Fixed a floating triangle when equipping the Ultra Violence style on Sniper
- Reduced the clipping for Soldier and Sniper
-
Updated Clubsy The Seal to be an assister in Pyrovision
-
Updated the models/materials for the Brimmed Bootlegger and Prohibition Opposition to fix clipping, skinning, and UV issues
-
Updated/Added some tournament medals
-
Updated Taunt: The Head Doctor
- Fixed skinning on lower LODs
- Fixed team coloring for both teams
- Adjusted animation to reduce prop clipping
-
Updated Taunt: The Road Rager
- Fixed skinning on lower LODs
- Adjusted animation on wheels to better match character movement
-
Updated pd_selbyen
-
Fixed door stuck exploit
-
Major optimization improvements (thanks yrrzy!)
- Added/moved some func_occluders
- Hinting adjustments
- Added skyboxes and func_areaportals to separate areas better
- Added func_areaportalwindows to unload spawn building interiors
- Turned some small brushes into func_details
- Adjusted some prop fades
- Fixed slight misalignment of the yellow center buildings roof structure
- Better lighting under the docks
- Minor detailing changes
-
-
Updated cp_steel
- Added additional clipping where needed
- Fixed some windows clip and trip spots
- Adjusted Red respawn base times to not go over 10 (could get to 11 and 12)
- Capture point HUD layout now matches its map kin (Gravelpit and Sulfur)
- Updated map menu images to the present day (1970)
- Reduced one-way door speed to stop ejecting players into orbit
- Rebuilt B Red spawn exit to a cleaner style to alleviate spawn trapping and potential camping
- Fixing some props that fade too early
- Moved medium healthpack to the side between D->E to avoid accidental pickups
- Reduced speed of handrail deployment so it doesn't overtake the bridges in the rare case that Blu captures C and D in quick succession
-
Updated koth_synthetic_event
- Brightened and evened out lighting in play space
- Fixed missing soundscape
- Fixed missing detail sprites
- Minor detail changes
-
Updated pl_venice
- Added new exit for initial Blu spawn
- Added new balcony outside Attic room above Point B
- Added new balcony inside near Point D
- Moved door on balcony near Point A (Thanks Billo)
- Bridges now have solid side walls
- Raised bridge is now less steep
- Small building next to raised bridge is now taller
- Added cover at Point C
- Slightly adjusted balcony above Point D
- Fixed being able to place turrets above Point D
- Initial Blu spawn doors now close
- Replaced fences at Blu spawn with buoys
- Removed some interior props near Point D
- The payload now sinks
- Moved some health and ammo around
- Updated navmesh
- Lots of minor bug fixes
- Lots of minor other changes
-
Updated vsh_distillery, vsh_nucleus, vsh_skirmish, and vsh_tinyrock
- Failing to capture the point in 3 minutes after it opens results in Stalemate
- Powerjack, Ali Baba's Wee Booties and Bootlegger on-kill effects now work on-hit
- Hale's abilities now get affected by Vaccinator resistances
- Fixed Ubercharge rate bonus applying only with the Ubersaw
- Fixed self-damage counting towards Airstrike bonus rockets and Frontier Justice revenge crits
- Fixed Natasha and Huo-Long Heater having incorrect damage penalty
- Community servers now can expand the Script even further by creating a new file at scripts/vscripts/vsh_addons/main_pre.nut. While previously added main.nut gets executed last, main_pre.nut gets executed prior to most of the Script.
-
Updated vsh_skirmish (additional changes)
- Fixed an out of bounds exploit
- Fixed not being able to wall climb certain trees in the main arena
Changed files in this update