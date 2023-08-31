 Skip to content

Ezerath's Last Hope update for 31 August 2023

Update notes for 8/31

Desert NPC added back (I accidentally removed him)
Config files previously reverted back to the settings I use after every update, now they will work as intended (you will need to fix your settings once more)

