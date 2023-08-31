Desert NPC added back (I accidentally removed him)
Config files previously reverted back to the settings I use after every update, now they will work as intended (you will need to fix your settings once more)
Ezerath's Last Hope update for 31 August 2023
Update notes for 8/31
Desert NPC added back (I accidentally removed him)
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update