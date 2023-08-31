Patch 0.2.5 is Live!

We are back with another patch! This one is lighter due to the hotfix earlier this week. We have several big issues being actively worked on for next week.
New:
-
Visit NPCs at Home To address not finding Quest NPCs, added in the ability to visit an NPC at home. You may only visit the homes of NPCs you know about. Later we will add robbing and kidnapping people in the dead of night, but for now, be nice and friendly and introduce yourself.
-
Added several new console commands to abandon quests - To ease potential future problems, you can use console commands to abandon a quest. You can reacquire them without penalty.
- The console can be opened with the backtick/tilda ` key.
- Get a list of active quest titles with this command: Quests.ListCurrentQuests
* Abandon a quest by name: Quests.RemoveActiveQuestByName
Fixed:
- Mehsyga reported Tower portals from one game carrying over to another. Fixed.
- eastpaladin reported two hard to see UI elements, increased contrast
- Rahl requested to see the inventory slots for an animal before purchase. Added this AND doubled the number of slots per animal (in new animals, not existing ones)
- joiss90 reported Stinky debuff is not removed via Dispel spell cast outside of combat. The fix is rather involved, so for now we dropped the effect from 50% to 10%
Known Issues:
- If you know a very large number of people in a town, the houses menu can cut off. We have some UI elements to work out but figured it is better than not putting in the feature today.
- Bodies of water and roads still overlap. We are actively fixing this and expect it to be solved next patch.
- Dungeon lever generation picking the wrong side of doors. This is also a top priority we have been looking into.
- Several quests still need some cleanup on clarity or poor directions.
