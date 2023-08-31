Beta 1.2.2

A second patch to take care of a couple more reported issues.
Changes:
- If the keep is at capacity the Royal Guards tech will now replace existing units with the new royal guards rather than just losing the effect.
- Increased the update rate of the targetting indicator when aiming a volley, ballista, catapult, etc.
- Made some minor adjustments to refreshing the purchase options in endless mode. It should no longer replace any of the options with the same item it was already set to.
Fixes:
- The workshop and armory blocks now correctly show up in endless.
- Fixed an issue that could result in a siege ladder/tower spawning without soldiers on them.
- Fixed an issue where enemy ranged units would not continue moving for the keep after killing all units in range.
- Fixed an issue with the keep trying to send reinforcements to blocks that were already at capacity.
- Fixed the siege ladder/tower not playing the ramp drop sound effect when connecting to a block.
- Adjusted the code so that endless mode always uses the main save file. Previously if the demo campaign was opened and then the player returned to the main menu going to endless would use the demo save file data instead.
- Fixed an issue with the reinforce button in creative mode which prevented it from actually reinforcing any of the blocks.
- Fixed an issue where the armory block was giving an incorrect health modifier to armor when it had the adjacent workshop bonus.
- Fixed the armory not properly updating the highlight color when the cursor was over the block.
- Fixed an issue with the reinforce card not working properly on blocks.
- Fixed the reinforce card info not stating that it can be played on a barracks or archery range to make them spawn soldiers.
- Fixed an issue where the level images in the endless level selection would be off center when returning from a level.
- Fixed an issue where the wave horn pulse effect would remain visible when quitting out while it was up and then loading back into a level.
- Made additional adjustments to code to try and make sure keep defenders always spawn with the correct armor instead of spawning without armor.
- Fixed the flag in the tutorial level not being the same rotation as the flag pole.
- Fixed an issue where the deck building panel was not scaling properly for different aspect ratios.
- Fixed a minor issue with alerts playing the alert sound twice if an alert was added both at the start of the end of a wave and the start of the build phase.
Changed files in this update