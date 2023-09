Share · View all patches · Build 12083307 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 03:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear friends!

We finally were able to recover from a huge data loss a couple of months ago. Thank you for your patience ːsteamthumbsupː

In this patch we:

Fixed rods TF-1z and TFd-40z

Updated the Unity version (that unfortunately removes resolution and graphic quality options, but now the screen size is changeable to whatever fits your needs)

Other bugs and crashes.

Best regards,

TF2 team.