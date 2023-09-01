 Skip to content

The Black Pool update for 1 September 2023

Hotfix Patch 0.5.0e

Build 12083251

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New lighting for the Gloom Biome on medium and low settings. It was wayyy too dark if you did not have volumetric fog + global illumination. It should be far better to play on now.
  • Small rework of quick decay to make it more distinctive and easier to use as a new player. It will attack faster, but do less damage and effect.
  • Updated passive/active spawn logic to only account for the number of living players. The existing logic was making it near impossible to recover if a few players in the party die.
  • Added additional logic to attempt to spawn keeper upgrades if location is over a cliff-side.
  • Updated wind jump shafts to negate falling speed quicker, allowing them to be effective when used when falling.
  • Increased Magnus Underlords HP by 33%.
  • Death notifications are back!

