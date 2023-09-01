- New lighting for the Gloom Biome on medium and low settings. It was wayyy too dark if you did not have volumetric fog + global illumination. It should be far better to play on now.
- Small rework of quick decay to make it more distinctive and easier to use as a new player. It will attack faster, but do less damage and effect.
- Updated passive/active spawn logic to only account for the number of living players. The existing logic was making it near impossible to recover if a few players in the party die.
- Added additional logic to attempt to spawn keeper upgrades if location is over a cliff-side.
- Updated wind jump shafts to negate falling speed quicker, allowing them to be effective when used when falling.
- Increased Magnus Underlords HP by 33%.
- Death notifications are back!
The Black Pool update for 1 September 2023
Hotfix Patch 0.5.0e
Patchnotes via Steam Community
