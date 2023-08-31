I fixed up some loose ends and added some new furniture to the game.
Also added some actions that unlock on the final level of Chronomancy.
Sorry for the confusion caused earlier. Hopefully this rounds up the game more neatly.
Generic RPG Idle update for 31 August 2023
Small content update post early access
