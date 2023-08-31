 Skip to content

Generic RPG Idle update for 31 August 2023

Small content update post early access

I fixed up some loose ends and added some new furniture to the game.
Also added some actions that unlock on the final level of Chronomancy.
Sorry for the confusion caused earlier. Hopefully this rounds up the game more neatly.

