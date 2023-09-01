Milestone 1.32b Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
This is a small patch for 1.32 that fixes a couple of bugs played have encountered.
Changelog:
- We've removed the "swapping weapons swaps out the ammo" feature on the soldier equip screen, as that was causing issues where weapons were not swapping correctly. That will return in the next patch once we've had a chance to correct that issue.
- Fixed another crash that could occur when you tried to initiate air combat if you had merged two airborne squadrons together using the Launch Aircraft panel.
- Quantity buttons in various parts of the game (Base Stores, Engineering, etc) now increase in quantity automatically if you press and hold them, rather than you having to click them every time.
Changed depots in internal branch