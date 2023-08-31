 Skip to content

OPERATOR update for 31 August 2023

New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.0320

Build 12083052

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Weapon Modding UI can now be collapsed and hidden. Click the arrows in each corner to collapse that section.

  • Weapon Modding Inspection. You can now left-click and drag around your weapon while modding your weapon.

  • Fixed extended Glock mag placement for Glock 45

  • Added 8 Carbine and Mid-length AR15 barrels.

  • Other Bug Fixes

