Weapon Modding UI can now be collapsed and hidden. Click the arrows in each corner to collapse that section.
Weapon Modding Inspection. You can now left-click and drag around your weapon while modding your weapon.
Fixed extended Glock mag placement for Glock 45
Added 8 Carbine and Mid-length AR15 barrels.
Other Bug Fixes
OPERATOR update for 31 August 2023
New Main Branch Update Patch Alpha 0.0320
Patchnotes via Steam Community
