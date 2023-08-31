New Game World: SDNL Beta Release! (0.17.0.0)

Slaughterday Night Live: Beta Release
Murder. Mayhem. It’s what the audience craves! Slaughterday Night Live (SDNL) is Tower Unite’s latest gameworld, a fast paced arena shooter that’ll get your heart pumpin’ in your seats. We’ve packed your TV guide to the brim with 12 different gametypes, because who needs 500 channels when you’ve got classics like Deathmatch, Arena, Capture-The-Flag, InstaGib, Dino Battle, and more! This release comes with 3 new maps to play on, with more on the way, as well as many new weapons to broadcast havoc with. What better to watch on a Slaughterday Night?
Battle across multiple locations such as...
Frostbite - Battles rage at an isolated research base among strange ice formations that shouldn't exist in nature.
Hinderance - A close quarters frag-fest in old, mysterious ancient ruins.
Meadows - Bring mindless, violent chaos to this tiny, pleasant meadow.
This release also comes with new items, balance changes for Little Crusaders, as well as various fixes, optimizations, and tweaks throughout the game.
Read the full list of changes below!
Changes
SDNL has been added to the game!
SDNL Game Types Available on Launch:
- Arcade
- Arena
- Gun Game
- Team Deathmatch
- Capture-The-Flag
- Dino Battle
- Slasher
- Team Oddball
- Team Gun Game
- Insta-Gib
- Grav Glove
- Space Snipers
SDNL Launch Maps:
- Meadows
- Hinderance
- Frostbite
SDNL Achievements:
- Fan Favorite - Get 5 kills in a row without dying.
- Plot Armor - Get 3 kills in a row without dying.
- Freezerburn - Get 10 environmental kills on Frostbite.
- Consider Them Hindered! - Get 10 environmental kills on Hinderance.
- Prop Masters Hate You! - Get 50 environmental kills in total.
- Set Destroyer - Get 100 environmental kills in total.
- Look Ma! No Wires! - Get 50 kills mid-air.
- Stuntman - Get 20 kills while sliding.
- Improv Master - Get a kill within 1.5 seconds of switching weapons.
- Tight Shot - Get 100 melee kills.
- Wide Shot - Get 100 ranged kills.
- Hit Your Mark - Get 100 kills in Frostbite.
- Chewing the Scenery - Get 100 kills in Meadows.
- Rising Star - Get 100 kills in Hinderance.
- Don't Try This At Home! - Get a headshot with the Toy Hammer.
- Crowdpleaser - Get a double kill.
- PG-13 Rating - Get 13 kills using the Toy Hammer.
- Suckerpunch - Get 5 kills with the Telepuncher.
- Close-up Ready - Get 50 headshots.
- We're Syndicated! - Play 100 Matches.
- Cliffhanger - Get a kill in the last 5 seconds of the match.
- Cold Open - Get the first kill of the match.
- The Cold Episode - Find all of the hidden CCTVs on Frostbite.
- The Grassy Episode - Find all of the hidden CCTVs on Meadows.
- The Stone Episode - Find all of the hidden CCTVs on Hinderance.
- Pyrotechnic Pro - Get 50 kills with the Flamethrower.
- Blockbuster - Get 50 kills with the Grenade Launcher.
- Pure Spectacle - Get 50 kills with the Egon Cannon.
- The Big Finale - Get 50 kills with the RPG.
- Period Piece - Get 50 kills with the Cannon.
- Spare No-one - Get 50 kills with the Bowling Shotgun.
- Small Time - Get 50 kills with the Minigun (chain gun).
- There Goes The Budget! - Get 50 kills with the Decimator.
- Smile! :) - Get 50 kills with the Soul Camera.
- Cleaning Up Your Act - Get 50 kills with the Grav Glove.
- Making a Comeback - Get a kill against a player who killed you last.
- Introducing... You! - Get your first 20th kill.
- Star Material - Get 10 kills in one match.
- Star Power! - Get 15 kills in one match.
- Making the A-List - Get 1st Place in Gun Game 10 times.
- The Original Run - Get 1st Place in Arcade Mode 10 times.
- Old School - Get 1st Place in Arena Mode 10 times.
New Items
- Added Swivel Chair, Colorful Office Desk to Sweet Suites store
- Added Corrugated Canvas, Basic Doorframe, Cabin Doorframe, Utility Door, Utility Double Doors, Security Door, Sound Emitter: Arcade Music to D.I.Y. store
- Added Water Cooler Jug to Fresh store
- Added Plastic Garden Chair, Plastic Garden Table to Seasons nature store
- Added Aqua Power Marlin to Toy Stop store
- Added Aqua Power Display, Aqua Power Marlin Tower, Aqua Power Keyboard, Aqua Power Mouse, Spare Battery, Physics Battery, Battery Receptacle to Central Circuit store
- Added Paper Box, Shipping Crate (Physics), Industrial Barrel (Physics), Shipping Crate to Rob's Imports store
Enhancements
Directional Damage Indicator
-
New assets for several weapons and items:
- TNT (re-model)
- Hula Doll (re-model)
- Crossbow (re-model and firing sounds)
- Minigun (updated textures and model)
Other tweaks to existing weapons:
- Clamped upward sway on weapon view models
- Adjust the charge bar on the Plasma Autorifle
-
Weapon swapping is now predicted on clients, making swapping and shooting feel more responsive
-
Zombie Massacre - Pumpkin Heads now pop off their pumpkin head upon death
Achievement Changes
- “I’m Having a Key Stroke” - difficulty decreased. Requirement to unlock is now play a perfect game within 10 seconds (was 8 seconds)
- “A Worthy Offering to the Gods” - difficulty decreased. Requirement to unlock is now to sink 20 balls (was 25 balls).
Arcade Changes
- You can now pick up and throw with just left click instead of pressing ‘Use’ to pick up the ball in certain throwing games such as Starfield Lanes
- Planetary Piano - 8-key solo game duration increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds)
- Ice Cave - now allows 50 throws (was 40)
- Made Newton’s Apples a bit easier
- Lonely Gun - Removed “current ranking”
- Lonely Gun - Reduced intermission time between rounds
- Whirl-A-Fish jackpot can now be up to 9999 (was 999) and increased default jackpot values to 800-1200 (was 100-200)
- Starfield Lanes - Doubled the amount of balls
- Avalanche - Doubled the amount of snowballs
Little Crusaders Changes
-
Little Crusader Balance Changes - Dragon:
- Added delay between bites (0.5 seconds)
- Increased bite duration to 0.96 seconds (was 0.7 seconds)
- Improved bite animation (larger bite)
- You can now tail-whip while biting or in mid-air
- Can no longer bite while stunned
- Added delay when flapping
- Slightly increased ground speed
-
Little Crusaders Balance Changes - Knight:
- Slightly less jump gravity
- Birb now throws farther
-
Little Crusaders - Added Dragon tutorial text
Plaza Changes
- Plaza - Doubled the number of targets for Balloon Burst and Target Practice
- Various UI changes:
- Condo scoreboard color change
- Game World Ports menu tweaks
- Laser Tag health bar HUD changed
- Tweaked combat icons such as hit indicators and death icons
- Marker no longer covers the numbers in Bingo
- Workshop menu UI tweaks
- Condo - Removed save button while in workshop mode
Optimizations
- Condo - Many materials moved to a different base material better suited to Condo
- Condo - Placeable Lights now have max draw distances (150m or approx. 500ft)
- Media Players - Now updates at 30fps (was 100fps)
- Condo - Optimized Physical Media items
- New gib system hides body parts attached to bones instead of setting their scale to 0, telling the engine their transforms don’t need to be calculated each frame
Condo Changes
-
Ladder improvements: You can now jump off ladders with jump key, you can now sprint while on ladders to go up/down them faster
-
New outliner manager with improved depth stencil handling
-
Added "New" category for surface picker UI
-
Added "Metal" category for surface picker UI
-
House - Replaced sliding doors with editable versions
-
Floor fog is now colorable
-
Increased distance Media Remote can be used from by 4x
-
Condo IO: Physics slots now have an option to hide the base
-
Condo IO: Added New Damage Types to Damage Heal Volume: "Normal", "Fire", "Lava", "Acid", "Fall", "Delete", "Disintegrate", "Pixel", "Explode", "Skeleton"
-
Added ability to hide box on the Pizza item
-
Food items now let you override how much health they give
-
Flying Disc can now be recolored
-
Added portrait mode to Cellphone media item
-
Frankenstein Bed is now adjustable, has nightmare text on sleep, and colorable
-
Converted some materials to world-align
-
Materials with parallax effect now work with world align
-
New Condo Materials:
- Pavement Slabs
- Nasty Tiles
- Hedge Leaves
- Rust
- Fresh Paint
- Tree Bark
- Basic Marble
- Marble (Dark)
- Ceramic Tiles (Rectangle)
- Brushed Metal
- Scratched Metal
- Painted Metal
- Tarp
- Highrise Bricks (Stacked)
- Cast Concrete Blocks (Small)
- Aged Wood
- Rusty Metal
- Corrugated Panels (Rusty)
- Corrugated Panels (Painted)
- Theater Carpet (Light)
- Wallpaper (Trimless)
- Cardboard
- Worn Steel
- Bolted Corrugated Metal
- Thermal Padding
- Hatched Fabric
- Burlap
- Gingerbread
- Overgrown Bricks
- Reinforced Bricks
- Warehouse Bricks
- Painted Bricks (Partial)
- Painted Bricks
- Victorian Bricks
- Crumbly Tiles
- Crumbly Bricks
- Whipped Cream
- Wooden Roof
- Asphalt (Dirty)
- Asphalt (Cracked)
- Chevron Tiles
- Broken Tiles
- Herringbone Bricks
- Tinted Bricks
- Oak Wood
- Compression Board
- Plywood
- Painted Cedar
Bug Fixes
Casino
- Fixed 2D player avatars in games not loading
- Grand Quest - Fixed multiple Jackpots when there are actions remaining
- Grand Quest - Fixed issues when healing near max health
- Grand Quest - Fixed non-action can occur during Casino Events
Virus - Overtime:
- Fixed a broken spawn
- Office chairs were wrong color
Condo:
- Fixed IO items not always being removed from the save data when you stash them
- Various fixes for outliner bugs
- Fixed many materials missing assets (i.e. roughness maps) fixed
- Fixed surface types for metal not showing up properly
- Achievement Unlocker Volumes no longer blocks Inventory grab
- Fixed D20 items not coloring
- Fixed spawn offset for test tube item and mesh issues
- Fixed Canvas rotation not saving properly and fixed canvas rotation not copying with copycat or duplication
- Fixed media player screen assignment causing issues with radio item
- Fixed nightclub media players not connecting properly to other media players
- Fixed some materials being in the wrong category
- Fixed Sound Emitter sound active IO issues
- Reduced scale of world aligned Office Ceiling Tiles material
- Fixed scale of world aligned Village Wood Planks material
- Fixed issues with world aligned materials and opacity code
Arcade:
- Fixed up coin material
- Mas Fuerte 2K input fixes
- Fixed intermission animations playing twice on Ice Cave
Little Crusaders:
- Fixed Swords being held upside down
- Fixed crouching while scared not un-crouching properly
- Fixed running in mid-air not re-enabling sprint upon landing
Plaza:
- Fixed Dolphin animation rotations being wrong when in free camera mode
- Fixed third person offsets for various weapons
- Theatre - Fixed some items not showing up in stores (such as the Popcorn Machine)
- Fixed bad normals on some trash cans
Other:
- Accelerate & Vehicle Base - Fixed vehicles rotating 180 degrees when reversing
- Fixed moonshine not getting you drunk
- Wrist rotation fixes for workshop models, including fixing the chatting animation
- Fixed multi-server queues not always updating their screen state, causing timers to not show up
- Libretro - Fixed Flycast Naomi games not displaying properly if loading from the Arcade folder
- Fixed netlag relating to Primary Trigger Firing on clients, fixing stop looping sound not always working properly
- Fixed Steam avatars sometimes not loading in for some UI elements
- Fixed Spikeboard damaging too often
- Map Icons - Fixed issue with icons looking blurry due to texture streaming
- Virus - Fixed third person offsets for various weapons
- Fixed normal calculations in material rotator
- Fixed crosshair scale issues when initializing
- Fixed Laser Tag results showing the wrong team color (would show Aqua instead of Solar)
