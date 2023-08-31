New Game World: SDNL Beta Release! (0.17.0.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 12082966 · Last edited 1 September 2023 – 04:33:26 UTC by Wendy

Slaughterday Night Live: Beta Release

Murder. Mayhem. It’s what the audience craves! Slaughterday Night Live (SDNL) is Tower Unite’s latest gameworld, a fast paced arena shooter that’ll get your heart pumpin’ in your seats. We’ve packed your TV guide to the brim with 12 different gametypes, because who needs 500 channels when you’ve got classics like Deathmatch, Arena, Capture-The-Flag, InstaGib, Dino Battle, and more! This release comes with 3 new maps to play on, with more on the way, as well as many new weapons to broadcast havoc with. What better to watch on a Slaughterday Night?

Battle across multiple locations such as...

Frostbite - Battles rage at an isolated research base among strange ice formations that shouldn't exist in nature.

Hinderance - A close quarters frag-fest in old, mysterious ancient ruins.

Meadows - Bring mindless, violent chaos to this tiny, pleasant meadow.

This release also comes with new items, balance changes for Little Crusaders, as well as various fixes, optimizations, and tweaks throughout the game.

Read the full list of changes below!

Changes

SDNL has been added to the game!

SDNL Game Types Available on Launch: Arcade Arena Gun Game Team Deathmatch Capture-The-Flag Dino Battle Slasher Team Oddball Team Gun Game Insta-Gib Grav Glove Space Snipers

SDNL Launch Maps: Meadows Hinderance Frostbite

SDNL Achievements: Fan Favorite - Get 5 kills in a row without dying. Plot Armor - Get 3 kills in a row without dying. Freezerburn - Get 10 environmental kills on Frostbite. Consider Them Hindered! - Get 10 environmental kills on Hinderance. Prop Masters Hate You! - Get 50 environmental kills in total. Set Destroyer - Get 100 environmental kills in total. Look Ma! No Wires! - Get 50 kills mid-air. Stuntman - Get 20 kills while sliding. Improv Master - Get a kill within 1.5 seconds of switching weapons. Tight Shot - Get 100 melee kills. Wide Shot - Get 100 ranged kills. Hit Your Mark - Get 100 kills in Frostbite. Chewing the Scenery - Get 100 kills in Meadows. Rising Star - Get 100 kills in Hinderance. Don't Try This At Home! - Get a headshot with the Toy Hammer. Crowdpleaser - Get a double kill. PG-13 Rating - Get 13 kills using the Toy Hammer. Suckerpunch - Get 5 kills with the Telepuncher. Close-up Ready - Get 50 headshots. We're Syndicated! - Play 100 Matches. Cliffhanger - Get a kill in the last 5 seconds of the match. Cold Open - Get the first kill of the match. The Cold Episode - Find all of the hidden CCTVs on Frostbite. The Grassy Episode - Find all of the hidden CCTVs on Meadows. The Stone Episode - Find all of the hidden CCTVs on Hinderance. Pyrotechnic Pro - Get 50 kills with the Flamethrower. Blockbuster - Get 50 kills with the Grenade Launcher. Pure Spectacle - Get 50 kills with the Egon Cannon. The Big Finale - Get 50 kills with the RPG. Period Piece - Get 50 kills with the Cannon. Spare No-one - Get 50 kills with the Bowling Shotgun. Small Time - Get 50 kills with the Minigun (chain gun). There Goes The Budget! - Get 50 kills with the Decimator. Smile! :) - Get 50 kills with the Soul Camera. Cleaning Up Your Act - Get 50 kills with the Grav Glove. Making a Comeback - Get a kill against a player who killed you last. Introducing... You! - Get your first 20th kill. Star Material - Get 10 kills in one match. Star Power! - Get 15 kills in one match. Making the A-List - Get 1st Place in Gun Game 10 times. The Original Run - Get 1st Place in Arcade Mode 10 times. Old School - Get 1st Place in Arena Mode 10 times.



New Items

Added Swivel Chair, Colorful Office Desk to Sweet Suites store

Added Corrugated Canvas, Basic Doorframe, Cabin Doorframe, Utility Door, Utility Double Doors, Security Door, Sound Emitter: Arcade Music to D.I.Y. store

Added Water Cooler Jug to Fresh store

Added Plastic Garden Chair, Plastic Garden Table to Seasons nature store

Added Aqua Power Marlin to Toy Stop store

Added Aqua Power Display, Aqua Power Marlin Tower, Aqua Power Keyboard, Aqua Power Mouse, Spare Battery, Physics Battery, Battery Receptacle to Central Circuit store

Added Paper Box, Shipping Crate (Physics), Industrial Barrel (Physics), Shipping Crate to Rob's Imports store

Enhancements

Directional Damage Indicator

New assets for several weapons and items: TNT (re-model) Hula Doll (re-model) Crossbow (re-model and firing sounds) Minigun (updated textures and model)

Other tweaks to existing weapons: Clamped upward sway on weapon view models Adjust the charge bar on the Plasma Autorifle

Weapon swapping is now predicted on clients, making swapping and shooting feel more responsive

Zombie Massacre - Pumpkin Heads now pop off their pumpkin head upon death

Achievement Changes

“I’m Having a Key Stroke” - difficulty decreased. Requirement to unlock is now play a perfect game within 10 seconds (was 8 seconds)

“A Worthy Offering to the Gods” - difficulty decreased. Requirement to unlock is now to sink 20 balls (was 25 balls).

Arcade Changes

You can now pick up and throw with just left click instead of pressing ‘Use’ to pick up the ball in certain throwing games such as Starfield Lanes

Planetary Piano - 8-key solo game duration increased to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds)

Ice Cave - now allows 50 throws (was 40)

Made Newton’s Apples a bit easier

Lonely Gun - Removed “current ranking”

Lonely Gun - Reduced intermission time between rounds

Whirl-A-Fish jackpot can now be up to 9999 (was 999) and increased default jackpot values to 800-1200 (was 100-200)

Starfield Lanes - Doubled the amount of balls

Avalanche - Doubled the amount of snowballs

Little Crusaders Changes

Little Crusader Balance Changes - Dragon: Added delay between bites (0.5 seconds) Increased bite duration to 0.96 seconds (was 0.7 seconds) Improved bite animation (larger bite) You can now tail-whip while biting or in mid-air Can no longer bite while stunned Added delay when flapping Slightly increased ground speed

Little Crusaders Balance Changes - Knight: Slightly less jump gravity Birb now throws farther

Little Crusaders - Added Dragon tutorial text

Plaza Changes

Plaza - Doubled the number of targets for Balloon Burst and Target Practice

Various UI changes:

Condo scoreboard color change

Game World Ports menu tweaks

Laser Tag health bar HUD changed

Tweaked combat icons such as hit indicators and death icons

Marker no longer covers the numbers in Bingo

Workshop menu UI tweaks

Condo - Removed save button while in workshop mode

Optimizations

Condo - Many materials moved to a different base material better suited to Condo

Condo - Placeable Lights now have max draw distances (150m or approx. 500ft)

Media Players - Now updates at 30fps (was 100fps)

Condo - Optimized Physical Media items

New gib system hides body parts attached to bones instead of setting their scale to 0, telling the engine their transforms don’t need to be calculated each frame

Condo Changes

Ladder improvements: You can now jump off ladders with jump key, you can now sprint while on ladders to go up/down them faster

New outliner manager with improved depth stencil handling

Added "New" category for surface picker UI

Added "Metal" category for surface picker UI

House - Replaced sliding doors with editable versions

Floor fog is now colorable

Increased distance Media Remote can be used from by 4x

Condo IO: Physics slots now have an option to hide the base

Condo IO: Added New Damage Types to Damage Heal Volume: "Normal", "Fire", "Lava", "Acid", "Fall", "Delete", "Disintegrate", "Pixel", "Explode", "Skeleton"

Added ability to hide box on the Pizza item

Food items now let you override how much health they give

Flying Disc can now be recolored

Added portrait mode to Cellphone media item

Frankenstein Bed is now adjustable, has nightmare text on sleep, and colorable

Converted some materials to world-align

Materials with parallax effect now work with world align

New Condo Materials: Pavement Slabs Nasty Tiles Hedge Leaves Rust Fresh Paint Tree Bark Basic Marble Marble (Dark) Ceramic Tiles (Rectangle) Brushed Metal Scratched Metal Painted Metal Tarp Highrise Bricks (Stacked) Cast Concrete Blocks (Small) Aged Wood Rusty Metal Corrugated Panels (Rusty) Corrugated Panels (Painted) Theater Carpet (Light) Wallpaper (Trimless) Cardboard Worn Steel Bolted Corrugated Metal Thermal Padding Hatched Fabric Burlap Gingerbread Overgrown Bricks Reinforced Bricks Warehouse Bricks Painted Bricks (Partial) Painted Bricks Victorian Bricks Crumbly Tiles Crumbly Bricks Whipped Cream Wooden Roof Asphalt (Dirty) Asphalt (Cracked) Chevron Tiles Broken Tiles Herringbone Bricks Tinted Bricks Oak Wood Compression Board Plywood Painted Cedar



Bug Fixes

Casino

Fixed 2D player avatars in games not loading

Grand Quest - Fixed multiple Jackpots when there are actions remaining

Grand Quest - Fixed issues when healing near max health

Grand Quest - Fixed non-action can occur during Casino Events

Virus - Overtime:

Fixed a broken spawn

Office chairs were wrong color

Condo:

Fixed IO items not always being removed from the save data when you stash them

Various fixes for outliner bugs

Fixed many materials missing assets (i.e. roughness maps) fixed

Fixed surface types for metal not showing up properly

Achievement Unlocker Volumes no longer blocks Inventory grab

Fixed D20 items not coloring

Fixed spawn offset for test tube item and mesh issues

Fixed Canvas rotation not saving properly and fixed canvas rotation not copying with copycat or duplication

Fixed media player screen assignment causing issues with radio item

Fixed nightclub media players not connecting properly to other media players

Fixed some materials being in the wrong category

Fixed Sound Emitter sound active IO issues

Reduced scale of world aligned Office Ceiling Tiles material

Fixed scale of world aligned Village Wood Planks material

Fixed issues with world aligned materials and opacity code

Arcade:

Fixed up coin material

Mas Fuerte 2K input fixes

Fixed intermission animations playing twice on Ice Cave

Little Crusaders:

Fixed Swords being held upside down

Fixed crouching while scared not un-crouching properly

Fixed running in mid-air not re-enabling sprint upon landing

Plaza:

Fixed Dolphin animation rotations being wrong when in free camera mode

Fixed third person offsets for various weapons

Theatre - Fixed some items not showing up in stores (such as the Popcorn Machine)

Fixed bad normals on some trash cans

Other:

Accelerate & Vehicle Base - Fixed vehicles rotating 180 degrees when reversing

Fixed moonshine not getting you drunk

Wrist rotation fixes for workshop models, including fixing the chatting animation

Fixed multi-server queues not always updating their screen state, causing timers to not show up

Libretro - Fixed Flycast Naomi games not displaying properly if loading from the Arcade folder

Fixed netlag relating to Primary Trigger Firing on clients, fixing stop looping sound not always working properly

Fixed Steam avatars sometimes not loading in for some UI elements

Fixed Spikeboard damaging too often

Map Icons - Fixed issue with icons looking blurry due to texture streaming

Virus - Fixed third person offsets for various weapons

Fixed normal calculations in material rotator

Fixed crosshair scale issues when initializing

Fixed Laser Tag results showing the wrong team color (would show Aqua instead of Solar)

