Time and Time again - a Strategy game update for 1 September 2023

Changelog - v0.6.4

1 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UI

  • New intro sequence added. Skip with Escape.
  • Updated info displayed when hovering over units in the HUD.
  • Updates to Combat panel, which now displays units involved in the combat and HP bars for overview.
  • Adjustments and improvements to several tutorials.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/bdc4f6fc88e20d8e6965da8ea4c8b8825e836e58.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/69d09b985e1d28a35fdbe5ed0a8c58e944ab2e91.png)[/url]

Multiplayer

  • Population, Happiness and Sanitation breakdown details screens now work in multiplayer.

Graphics

  • Fishies added.
  • Global ambient light updated in world map to match that in settlement view.
  • Adjusted how loading screens are used to reduce visual artifacts when switching scenes.
  • Pausing the game now properly pauses all physics simulation and animations of the new animals.

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/4312e9878d4d29ff3673256ef8a1fd13fa563971.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/63339fbaf0940fc85870dda25379b8fb609995cd.png)[/url]

Bug

  • Fixed a few crashes relating to Combat Panel.
  • Fixed some discrepencies when targeting enemy units and ordering attacks.

