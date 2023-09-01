Changelog - v0.6.4

UI
- New intro sequence added. Skip with Escape.
- Updated info displayed when hovering over units in the HUD.
- Updates to Combat panel, which now displays units involved in the combat and HP bars for overview.
- Adjustments and improvements to several tutorials.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/bdc4f6fc88e20d8e6965da8ea4c8b8825e836e58.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/69d09b985e1d28a35fdbe5ed0a8c58e944ab2e91.png)[/url]
Multiplayer
- Population, Happiness and Sanitation breakdown details screens now work in multiplayer.
Graphics
- Fishies added.
- Global ambient light updated in world map to match that in settlement view.
- Adjusted how loading screens are used to reduce visual artifacts when switching scenes.
- Pausing the game now properly pauses all physics simulation and animations of the new animals.
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/4312e9878d4d29ff3673256ef8a1fd13fa563971.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//43316154/63339fbaf0940fc85870dda25379b8fb609995cd.png)[/url]
Bug
- Fixed a few crashes relating to Combat Panel.
- Fixed some discrepencies when targeting enemy units and ordering attacks.
