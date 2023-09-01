SPRAWL v1.1 - The Update that Saves Your Eardrums

First of all, we have to say a huge thank you to everyone! It’s been an amazing first week seeing our game out in the wild and seeing people play it. Truly a dream come true for the two of us. We look forward to continuing to support the game.

We’ve seen the feedback and we’ve got you with our first set of fixes (yes including the fix to protect your eardrums!).

We hope to address all the comments and concerns, and we promise you are heard and appreciated! Please bear with us over the next few weeks as the two of us continue to work as hard as we can on a multitude of other changes and fixes. More options coming soon, and more content!

HIGHLIGHTS:

Fixed deafening sound on respawn!

Removed scanlines from codex QR codes to make them easier to scan. (try using the Google Lens app if you are still facing issues, we are planning to bring these lore entries in-game in order to make the scanning optional. All achievements are obtainable simply by walking up to the golden PDAs).

Tutorials have been re-written to be more descriptive.

Fixed the “REAPER” boss respawning after death.

Added input buffering to weapon firing.

Allow people to bind the mouse wheel back to next/previous weapon. (bindings to other actions will be fixed in future updates).

Fixed some instances of the game crashing on respawn screen.

OTHER CHANGES:

Railgun charge speed increased by 25%.

Alleviated some issues with inconsistent AI pathing in the arena on E1M4.

Fixed clipping into the boat on E1M5.

Fixed issue where prototype enemy would be stuck behind shield wall on E3M1.

Fixed issue where chaingun enemy pickups would not grant player ammo.

Fixed issue with lift in E1M3 being able to leave without you if you clipped the trigger.

Attempted fix with second arena in E2M2 not spawning enemies.

Fixed players potentially being able to phase through a collider that pushes them on the waterfall section of E2M4.

Gave players some more platforms to use on bossfight in E2M4.

Increased ammo drops inside the boss arena in E2M4.

Added teleporter triggers to GOR Complex tower climb (E2M4)

Robot grunts have had their health cut from 300hp to 250hp.

Robot grunts now drop double the amount of handgun ammo.

Robot grunts' accuracy has been increased slightly.

Robot grunts now ragdoll correctly.

Berserkers have had their health reduced from 800hp to 700hp.

Berserkers will now drop chaingun ammo when killed.

Berserkers will now show damage to their body.

Fixed controller navigation getting stuck on the "Apply" button in display settings.

Fixed broken visuals on the melee weapon when weapon bobbing is set to 0.

Light Mech Class Spectre has had its health reduced from 600 to 350

Some platforming in E3M3 has been made easier with additional platforms to land on.

General changes to resource economy from weapon ammo drops on enemies has been rebalanced to make the later half of SPRAWL less reliant on weak point targeting.

Some additional geometry has been added in the final arena in E3M1 to allow the player to easily target heads.

Fixed issue where the player could die before the elevator finishes leaving in E3M1.

Fixed issue where the first arena in E2M1 would potentially soft lock.

Voiceline that was previously untied to the volume slider has been corrected in E2M4 Bossfight.

Hannah actually played the game this time.

NOTE: Other improvements around wall running are in progress! It will take some time as we need to be careful not to break existing levels or movement tech but we are hard at work.

Keep sending in your feedback and comments! You can also share captures with us in Discord and X/Twitter (@SprawlFPS and tag our publisher so they can share them too @rogue_co).