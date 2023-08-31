BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
September 1st Hotfix
BUG Fixed
- Fixed the problem of incorrectly illuminated lights in the scene when the loading time is too long.
- Modified the default formation of squads to a diamond shape.
- Fixed the bug that battle AI triggers would take effect on the world map.
- Fixed the bug that the level of gladiators generated by the arena is higher than expected.
- Fixed the bug that gladiator equipment generated by the arena did not take effect properly
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update