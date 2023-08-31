 Skip to content

Age of Reforging:The Freelands update for 31 August 2023

September 1st Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

September 1st Hotfix

BUG Fixed

  • Fixed the problem of incorrectly illuminated lights in the scene when the loading time is too long.
  • Modified the default formation of squads to a diamond shape.
  • Fixed the bug that battle AI triggers would take effect on the world map.
  • Fixed the bug that the level of gladiators generated by the arena is higher than expected.
  • Fixed the bug that gladiator equipment generated by the arena did not take effect properly

