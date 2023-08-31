 Skip to content

Planet S update for 31 August 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12082817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here is the usual "less-than-24-hours-after-major-update" patch with a couple of urgent bug fixes.

Bot:

~ Tweaked bot behaviour regarding ship construction
~ Changed the bot opinion behaviour when transfering a colony to or from a bot using a diplomatic proposal

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a display bug regarding bot names in the diplomacy menu
  • Fixed an issue that allowed bots to delcare war even when a peace treaty is active
  • Fixed a crash that occured when trading with a bot
  • Fixed the flag creator button being visible in savegame lobbies
  • Fixed a bot research desync
  • Fixed various memory leaks

Enjoy!

TeamJA

