Planet S Version 0.6.1

Hey everyone!
Here is the usual "less-than-24-hours-after-major-update" patch with a couple of urgent bug fixes.
Bot:
~ Tweaked bot behaviour regarding ship construction
~ Changed the bot opinion behaviour when transfering a colony to or from a bot using a diplomatic proposal
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a display bug regarding bot names in the diplomacy menu
- Fixed an issue that allowed bots to delcare war even when a peace treaty is active
- Fixed a crash that occured when trading with a bot
- Fixed the flag creator button being visible in savegame lobbies
- Fixed a bot research desync
- Fixed various memory leaks
Enjoy!
TeamJA
