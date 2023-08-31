- Smoothed Aim/Look system when using Spacesuit
- Fixed: Some dialogue lines sometimes being skipped
- Fixed: Boss fight cutscene sometimes not ending and preventing progress
- Pipe bombs explosive damage radius now lasts slightly longer
The Prospector Odyssey update for 31 August 2023
Patch notes 1.065
