 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Prospector Odyssey update for 31 August 2023

Patch notes 1.065

Share · View all patches · Build 12082798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Smoothed Aim/Look system when using Spacesuit
  • Fixed: Some dialogue lines sometimes being skipped
  • Fixed: Boss fight cutscene sometimes not ending and preventing progress
  • Pipe bombs explosive damage radius now lasts slightly longer

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2494731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link