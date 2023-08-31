Gameplay has is been updated. (No more crash)

Hello my fellow followers!

I had noticed that the game used to crashed when the soldier have to take the road of the camp for the retreat sytem.

This system when you could see the soldier leave the formation after it has been destroyed has been removed.

The interface sytem has been update too. I had noticed that the unit do not add properly to the list below the screen. The error has been corrected completely.

In the customization screen, there were a bug when you could add infinite number of pawn for each category. Now, this error is corrected.

The charge system has been updated too. I had noticed that the infantery regiment would stop and go after a hand to hand combat with an enemy regiment. It no more the case!

I want to announce that I will publish several videos as tutorial videos because I have noticed that the game might be complicated for a lot of people.

Stay tune for more.

And please enjoy the game!

For any enquiry you can reach me anytime!

The Dev