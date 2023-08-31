For anyone looking for an answer for where the fix for the achievements are please read

We are trying our hardest to get the achievements to work however it’s very time consuming and I personally don’t have the time to get a fix in just a few hours so this will take a bit longer to get a fix out but it will happen soon.

From me at SpotPixle Studios are pleased with the support we have received from the community so far

Visit our website for more information

Thanks for your patience and support

SpotPixle Studios

Owner, Bsladef2703**