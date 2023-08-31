For anyone looking for an answer for where the fix for the achievements are please read
**The achievements for the game are implemented properly and works on our end of the game but for everyone playing on steam with the update the achievements seem to stop working I have contacted steamworks support and they can’t help because steamworks.net is a 3rd party and I cannot get help from them
We are trying our hardest to get the achievements to work however it’s very time consuming and I personally don’t have the time to get a fix in just a few hours so this will take a bit longer to get a fix out but it will happen soon.
From me at SpotPixle Studios are pleased with the support we have received from the community so far
Visit our website for more information
Thanks for your patience and support
SpotPixle Studios
Owner, Bsladef2703**
Changed files in this update