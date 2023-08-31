Hello everyone,

We have released an update that includes the errors you reported to us and changes related to gameplay.

The stamina depletion bug when the run button is pressed while crouching has been fixed.

Most of the translation errors in the Italian translation have been addressed.

The issue causing the game to become locked when pressing the "ESC" key while in conversation with the cashier has been resolved.

The majority of text overflow problems in certain languages have been corrected.

Optimization has been applied to the artificial intelligence's attack system.

You can report any bugs or provide feedback in the Discussion section of the Community Center or through the soon-to-be-available website at https://bugs.longshiftstudios.com.

Thank you.