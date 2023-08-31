Hello everyone,
We have released an update that includes the errors you reported to us and changes related to gameplay.
- The stamina depletion bug when the run button is pressed while crouching has been fixed.
- Most of the translation errors in the Italian translation have been addressed.
- The issue causing the game to become locked when pressing the "ESC" key while in conversation with the cashier has been resolved.
- The majority of text overflow problems in certain languages have been corrected.
- Optimization has been applied to the artificial intelligence's attack system.
You can report any bugs or provide feedback in the Discussion section of the Community Center or through the soon-to-be-available website at https://bugs.longshiftstudios.com.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update