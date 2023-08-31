 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The ISLE Survival update for 31 August 2023

Mini Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12082599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • I changed the amount of cooking slots from 1 to 4 in the basic campfire.
  • You can now use empty bottle to collect clean water from ponds.
  • Animal rawmeat, fat, cooked meat and smoked meat are now stackable (3).
  • Bear health has been lowered from 1000 to 600.
  • Deer health has been lowered from 350 to 300.
  • You can now make 15 planks at a time in the Basic Saw Banch.
  • Planks and beams size in the inventory has been reduced to 1 x 3 slots.
  • I reduced the amount of resources needed to craft benches and change the size and weight in the
    player inventory.
  • Changed a few things in the benches UI.
  • And a few more things.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2503601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link