Patch 1.2.2 is now live!

Hey everyone!

We have just pushed a new patch (v1.2.2)!

New Stuff

You can now claim the galaxy mission rewards in the lobby even if you are not the host, no need to go back to the main menu anymore!

Improved the saved game recovery system so we can change the save game in the backend and then players automatically get a notification to restore it

The warpgate teleport upgrade is now disabled on maps that don't allow teleport points.

Added a new tooltip to the Galaxy side missions explaining that they also contribute to influence points.

Added a new editor Text Feedback Asset with a discord link so map makers can put it in their maps for additional feedback.

Added a new system to download asset packs in-game. For now we just applied this to the bug lair assets, but we plan to add more if it works well.

Disabled mushrooms by default on all maps, but added a new switch in the map editor to enable them if the map maker wants to.

Added helper in snow rescue explaining how to open the arms to increase lift

Door improvements

Players now automatically drop the key when they die.

The key resets position to where first spawned if the player dies because of height limits.

Added distance grab to the key. You can now easily grab the key even if it's floating above or below you.

Fixed if the player holding the key leaves the room the key became ungrabbable

Made it much harder to glitch through the door when is closed

Added an option to the editor to make doors that never close

Balance

The Air Strike is now much more powerful and destroys nests lvl2 even with the energy shield active.

Reward boxes with 500 minerals in custom maps will not count towards adding player experience to avoid cheating.

Reduced melee damage on lvl2 spawners.

Added limitations to larvae spawn rates on Easy and Normal to make maps accessible to new players.

To reduce the effect of speedrunning in the galaxy we added number of bug kills to the influence formula. Now to get the all the influence points you now need to kill:

50 bugs on insane difficulty

25 bugs on hard difficulty

15 bugs on normal difficulty

Changes to map ratings

This update comes with several changes to how the map ratings work based on feedback we received from the community:

The player has to play more than 3 minutes to rate a map.

Changed the top rated and featured sections to update every day with a random list.

Changed how the ratings calculation works so potential initial negative ratings weigh less than the subsequent positive ratings.

We now recover the difficulty at which the player rated the map, we will make this information available to the map maker in the next update.

Badges now recalculate every time someone rates the map with this formula. From 10 to 25 ratings, the badge will be updated :

3.5-4 = Bronze

4-4.5 = Silver

4.5 = Gold

At 25 votes, if rating > 4.5 = Platinum

At 50 votes, if rating > 4.5 = Diamond

Badges can only increase, never decrease.

Fixes

Fixed Mushrooms blinding players for an entire match if killed right after they spawned

Fixed being able to change the difficulty in the play again panel on single difficulty maps

Fixed some cases where larvae didn't have enough spots to spawn a nest creating disconnects from the server

Fixed double damage doesn't reset in the Bow, Shotgun and Missile launcher

Fixed an issue where if a player didn't claim the galaxy reward before the next galaxy started he would lose the reward

Fixed reward boxes giving red swords if the host had the red sword

Fixed In Zephyr temple there’s a ramp that is partly unwalkable

Improved fire performance of the dragons.

Fixes editor

Fixed damage over time not working on clients when playing from the editor

Fixed if you leave an occlusion volume (1 / detect groups only) and enter occlusion volume (2 / detect groups only) Through an occlusion trigger (1) Will result in: occlusion volume (2) not loading grouped assets.

Fixed Pico players with chinese keyboards not being able to publish maps

Fixed fire not getting hidden by occlusion volumes

Fixed fire killing the player in the editor

Fixed the warpgates getting included in box selection grouping

Cheers!