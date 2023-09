Hey everyone!

It's been a long time coming, but we're so happy to say that Skator Gator 3D is out now on Steam!

We can't tell you how exciting it has been to develop a sequel to a game for the first time, especially a rad one like Skator Gator. We put a lot of effort into translating the feel of the original to 3D and hope that you all enjoy it.

Thank you to everyone! And let us know if you run into any problems!!

Weathered Sweater